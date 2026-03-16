ASCO vessels transporting pipes for the TAPI project

Pipes intended for the construction of the TAPI (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India) gas pipeline project are being transported by vessels of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, Report informs, citing ASCO.

The cargo is transported from the Port of Baku to the Port of Turkmenbashi. ASCO's universal dry cargo vessels Natavan, Rasul Rza, Garadagh, Teymur Ahmadov and Maestro Niyazi are involved in the operation.

By the end of the year, 11,700 pipes are planned to be delivered.