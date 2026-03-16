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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    ASCO vessels transporting pipes for the TAPI project

    Energy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 10:05
    ASCO vessels transporting pipes for the TAPI project

    Pipes intended for the construction of the TAPI (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India) gas pipeline project are being transported by vessels of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, Report informs, citing ASCO.

    The cargo is transported from the Port of Baku to the Port of Turkmenbashi. ASCO's universal dry cargo vessels Natavan, Rasul Rza, Garadagh, Teymur Ahmadov and Maestro Niyazi are involved in the operation.

    By the end of the year, 11,700 pipes are planned to be delivered.

    Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO)
    ASCO gəmiləri TAPI layihəsi üzrə borudaşıma əməliyyatlarına cəlb olunub
    Суда ASCO задействованы в перевозке труб в рамках проекта TAPI

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