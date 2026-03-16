Azerbaijan rises to 80th in global fixed broadband speed ranking

Azerbaijan ranked 80th among 153 countries in February 2026 for the average speed of fixed broadband internet, reaching 91.27 Mbps and moving up one position compared to January, Report informs.

According to the Speedtest Global Index, the country's average fixed broadband speed increased by 32% compared to the same period last year, when it stood at 69.15 Mbps.

With this indicator, Azerbaijan outperformed several countries in the region, including Türkiye (77.68 Mbps), Iran (23.53 Mbps), Georgia (44.35 Mbps), Armenia (82.77 Mbps), Belarus (90.78 Mbps), Kazakhstan (88.13 Mbps), Kyrgyzstan (85.25 Mbps), and Tajikistan (41.85 Mbps).