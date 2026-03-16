Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijan rises to 80th in global fixed broadband speed ranking

    ICT
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 09:50
    Azerbaijan rises to 80th in global fixed broadband speed ranking

    Azerbaijan ranked 80th among 153 countries in February 2026 for the average speed of fixed broadband internet, reaching 91.27 Mbps and moving up one position compared to January, Report informs.

    According to the Speedtest Global Index, the country's average fixed broadband speed increased by 32% compared to the same period last year, when it stood at 69.15 Mbps.

    With this indicator, Azerbaijan outperformed several countries in the region, including Türkiye (77.68 Mbps), Iran (23.53 Mbps), Georgia (44.35 Mbps), Armenia (82.77 Mbps), Belarus (90.78 Mbps), Kazakhstan (88.13 Mbps), Kyrgyzstan (85.25 Mbps), and Tajikistan (41.85 Mbps).

    Speedtest Global Index fixed broadband internet speed
    Azərbaycanda genişzolaqlı internetin orta sürəti 32 % artıb
    В Азербайджане средняя скорость широкополосного интернета выросла на 32%

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