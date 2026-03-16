Laporta re-elected as Barcelona president

Joan Laporta has been re-elected as ​Barcelona president after winning ‌over 68 percent of the vote and ​will begin his ​second consecutive term, and fourth ⁠overall, from July ​1, the club said, Report informs via Reuters.

The 63-year-old took office in March 2021 and stepped ​down last month ​in line with club statutes ‌in ⁠order to seek re-election.

Laporta described the election as a "celebration of ​democracy and ​civic ⁠responsibility" and said the tasks ​ahead included finishing ​work ⁠on the Camp Nou and strengthening the ⁠men's ​team.