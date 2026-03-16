Laporta re-elected as Barcelona president
Football
- 16 March, 2026
- 09:49
Joan Laporta has been re-elected as Barcelona president after winning over 68 percent of the vote and will begin his second consecutive term, and fourth overall, from July 1, the club said, Report informs via Reuters.
The 63-year-old took office in March 2021 and stepped down last month in line with club statutes in order to seek re-election.
Laporta described the election as a "celebration of democracy and civic responsibility" and said the tasks ahead included finishing work on the Camp Nou and strengthening the men's team.
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