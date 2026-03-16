Over 10,000 foreigners applied for registration in Azerbaijan last month
Domestic policy
- 16 March, 2026
- 14:01
In February this year, 10,374 foreigners applied to be registered at their place of stay in Azerbaijan, the State Migration Service (SMS) told Report.
It was noted that 7,379 of the applications were submitted online.
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