Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Over 10,000 foreigners applied for registration in Azerbaijan last month

    Domestic policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 14:01
    Over 10,000 foreigners applied for registration in Azerbaijan last month

    In February this year, 10,374 foreigners applied to be registered at their place of stay in Azerbaijan, the State Migration Service (SMS) told Report.

    It was noted that 7,379 of the applications were submitted online.

    State Migration Service
    Ötən ay Azərbaycanda 10 mindən çox əcnəbi qeydiyyata düşmək üçün müraciət edib
    В Азербайджане в феврале более 10 тыс. иностранцев обратились за регистрацией

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