IDF air force carries out series of strikes on Iran
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 13:54
The air force of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out a series of airstrikes on the Iranian cities of Tehran, Shiraz and Tabriz.
Report informs, referring to the army's press service, that the strikes are targeting Iranian infrastructure facilities.
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