Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    IDF air force carries out series of strikes on Iran

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 13:54
    IDF air force carries out series of strikes on Iran

    The air force of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out a series of airstrikes on the Iranian cities of Tehran, Shiraz and Tabriz.

    Report informs, referring to the army's press service, that the strikes are targeting Iranian infrastructure facilities.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsrail Tehran, Şiraz və Təbrizə silsilə zərbələr endirib
    ВВС Израиля провели серию ударов по Ирану

    Latest News

    15:17
    Photo

    Sahiba Gafarova meets with China's Ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    15:08

    Kremlin refuses to comment on reports about Khamenei's trip to Moscow

    Other countries
    15:03

    41 settlements put into use in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    15:00

    Sweden temporarily relocates embassy operations from Tehran to Baku

    Foreign policy
    14:40

    Fuel spending in Azerbaijan grows nearly 6%

    Energy
    14:30

    Tom Berendsen skeptical about EU mission in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    14:27

    Iran attacks US military base in UAE, powerful explosion reported

    Other countries
    14:24

    Kyrgyz, Azerbaijani officials discuss expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation

    Foreign policy
    14:21

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye to suspend consular services for 10 days

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed