142 people taken to hospital over past 24 hours in Israel due to war, health ministry says

The Health Ministry reports that over the past 24 hours, 142 injured people have been taken to hospitals as a result of the conflict with Iran, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

Among those treated in hospitals, three are in moderate condition, and 134 are in good condition. Five have been treated for anxiety.

The ministry does not give a breakdown of the causes of injuries, and some may be sustained by people trying to reach shelter rather than as a direct result of missile fire from Iran or rocket fire from Lebanon.

The ministry says that since the beginning of the war with Iran on February 28, 3,369 people have been admitted to hospitals, 81 of whom are currently hospitalized.

Among those hospitalized, one person is in critical condition, seven are in serious condition, 14 are in moderate condition, and 59 are in good condition.

The ministry's figures include both civilians and soldiers.