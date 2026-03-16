Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Earthquake strikes Caspian Sea - UPDATED

    Incident
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 14:10
    Earthquake strikes Caspian Sea - UPDATED

    An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Seismological Service Center of ANAS told Report.

    The tremor, measured at a magnitude of 3.3, struck at a depth of 74 kilometers. Earlier reports had recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 3.1 at the same depth.

    Republican Seismological Service Center
    Xəzər dənizində daha bir zəlzələ olub - YENİLƏNİB
    В Каспийском море произошло землетрясение - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    15:17
    Photo

    Sahiba Gafarova meets with China's Ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    15:08

    Kremlin refuses to comment on reports about Khamenei's trip to Moscow

    Other countries
    15:03

    41 settlements put into use in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    15:00

    Sweden temporarily relocates embassy operations from Tehran to Baku

    Foreign policy
    14:40

    Fuel spending in Azerbaijan grows nearly 6%

    Energy
    14:30

    Tom Berendsen skeptical about EU mission in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    14:27

    Iran attacks US military base in UAE, powerful explosion reported

    Other countries
    14:24

    Kyrgyz, Azerbaijani officials discuss expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation

    Foreign policy
    14:21

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye to suspend consular services for 10 days

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed