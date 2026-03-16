Earthquake strikes Caspian Sea - UPDATED
Incident
- 16 March, 2026
- 14:10
An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Seismological Service Center of ANAS told Report.
The tremor, measured at a magnitude of 3.3, struck at a depth of 74 kilometers. Earlier reports had recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 3.1 at the same depth.
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