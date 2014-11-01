ANS Company takes National Television and Radio Council into court again

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ ANS Independent Broadcasting and Media Company again took the Azerbaijan National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) into the court with the same claim. Report informs, the company applied to the Sabail District Court and demanded cancellation of the NTRC's decision on ANS dated January 14, 2014.

The company once took the NTRC into the court with the same case.

The claim considered in Baku Administrative-Economical Court No1 was provided. However, NTRC dissatisfied with the decision and appealed.

Baku Court of Appeal noted that ANS Independent Broadcasting and Media Company should apply not to the Baku Administrative Economic Court No. 1, but to the district court accordingly. Then, applied to Sabail District Court where a new office building of NTRC is situated. The claim will be considered in November.

The issue on the fact of the violation of the legislation in the field of television and radio broadcasting by ANS Independent Broadcasting and Media Company was discussed at NTRC's meeting dated 14 January 2014.

On the same day, NTRC stated that according to the decision of National Television and Radio Council, ANS Independent Broadcasting and Media Company was warned due to the violation of demands of 2.4 paragraph of Article 32.0.1, 32.0.9, 35.11 (special rules for programs causing damage to children's and minors' physical, mental and spiritual development and being aired without a code, as well as, reflecting erotica and brutality) of the Law of Azerbaijan on "Television and Radio Broadcasting".

ANS TV aired the event of "jinchikharma" in "Adam ichinde" program on January 10, 2014 at 16:30 which then caused debates in the media and social networks.