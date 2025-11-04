AnewZ celebrates first anniversary

Azerbaijan's first English-language international TV channel, AnewZ, marks its first year of operation, Report informs.

During this time, the channel has taken significant steps to broadcast the voices of the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East to the world, while strengthening Azerbaijan's position in the global information space.

Within a year, AnewZ has become a reliable news source cited by major outlets such as Reuters, BBC, and Euronews.

The channel is currently broadcast via satellite to over 110 countries and has more than 6 million online viewers.

Its team includes professionals with extensive experience in leading global media organizations.

Report congratulates the AnewZ management and staff on the anniversary and wishes them continued success in their work.