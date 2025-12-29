Azerbaijan, Rwanda approve agreement on the establishment of air link
Foreign policy
- 29 December, 2025
- 16:35
The agreement on the establishment of air communication between Azerbaijan and Rwanda has been approved.
According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a bill "On the approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda on air communication".
