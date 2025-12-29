Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan, Rwanda approve agreement on the establishment of air link

    Foreign policy
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 16:35
    Azerbaijan, Rwanda approve agreement on the establishment of air link

    The agreement on the establishment of air communication between Azerbaijan and Rwanda has been approved.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a bill "On the approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda on air communication".

