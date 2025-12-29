Azerbaijan's tourism potential promoted in China

Throughout December, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) promoted the country's tourism opportunities in three Chinese cities, Report informs, referring to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

The ATB, in cooperation with China Travel Group (CTG), organized a series of seminars in Jinan, Shijiazhuang, and Taiyuan.

More than 300 representatives of China's tourism industry attended the seminars.

During the events, presentations were delivered to strengthen tourism cooperation between China and Azerbaijan. Participants were introduced to tourism products tailored for the Chinese market, as well as Azerbaijan's cultural and historical heritage and key travel routes.

In January-November of 2025, 60,636 Chinese citizens visited Azerbaijan, which is a 43.1% increase compared to the same period last year.