Azerbaijan to allocate 100M manats to investment funds in 2026
Finance
- 29 December, 2025
- 16:09
The Azerbaijani government will allocate 100 million manats ($58.8 million) in 2026 to cover the country's share in international and bilateral investment funds, according to Report.
The allocation is envisaged in the 2026 state budget approved by President Ilham Aliyev. According to the document, the funds will be used to pay Azerbaijan's capital contributions to these investment and development funds.
Currently, Azerbaijan operates bilateral investment and development funds with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. In addition, Azerbaijan and Oman agreed in 2025 to establish a bilateral Direct Investment Fund.
Azerbaijan is also a member of the Turkic Investment Fund.
Latest News
16:24
President Aliyev approves SOFAZ's 2026 budgetFinance
16:20
Azerbaijan expects to collect over $820M in compulsory health insurance premiums in 2026Finance
16:09
Azerbaijan to allocate 100M manats to investment funds in 2026Finance
15:56
President approves budget of unemployment insurance fund for 2026Finance
15:51
Azerbaijan sets new targeted upper limit for public debt-to-GDP ratio until 2029Finance
15:43
BP announces start date for seismic exploration at Shah Deniz fieldEnergy
15:30
President Aliyev approves need criterion for 2026Finance
15:13
Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss petroleum product exports to ArmeniaForeign policy
15:09