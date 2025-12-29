Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan to allocate 100M manats to investment funds in 2026

    Finance
    29 December, 2025
    16:09
    Azerbaijan to allocate 100M manats to investment funds in 2026

    The Azerbaijani government will allocate 100 million manats ($58.8 million) in 2026 to cover the country's share in international and bilateral investment funds, according to Report.

    The allocation is envisaged in the 2026 state budget approved by President Ilham Aliyev. According to the document, the funds will be used to pay Azerbaijan's capital contributions to these investment and development funds.

    Currently, Azerbaijan operates bilateral investment and development funds with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. In addition, Azerbaijan and Oman agreed in 2025 to establish a bilateral Direct Investment Fund.

    Azerbaijan is also a member of the Turkic Investment Fund.

