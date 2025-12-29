Azerbaijan, Oman mutually waive visas for official passport holders
Foreign policy
- 29 December, 2025
- 16:37
Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman have agreed to mutually waive visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports, Report informs.
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a bill approving the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on the mutual exemption of diplomatic, special, and service passport holders from visa requirements.
