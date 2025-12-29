President Aliyev approves SOFAZ's 2026 budget
Finance
- 29 December, 2025
- 16:24
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the 2026 budget of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Report informs.
Under the decree, SOFAZ's budget revenues for next year are projected at 13.03 billion manats ($7.66 billion), which is 9.8 percent lower than this year, while budget expenditures are forecast at 13.02 billion manats, down 11 percent.
The state budget for 2026 envisages a transfer from the fund amounting to 12.84 billion manats ($7.55 billion). This figure is 11.4 percent lower compared to the approved forecast for 2025.
