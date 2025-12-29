Azerbaijan approves National Action Plan on Gender Equality for 2026-2028
Domestic policy
- 29 December, 2025
- 17:11
The "National Action Plan on gender (men and women) equality for 2026-2028 in the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been approved.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order in this regard.
Under the order, the Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication Center will conduct monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of measures envisaged in the National Action Plan based on the order of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.
