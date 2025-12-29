Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan approves National Action Plan on Gender Equality for 2026-2028

    Domestic policy
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 17:11
    Azerbaijan approves National Action Plan on Gender Equality for 2026-2028

    The "National Action Plan on gender (men and women) equality for 2026-2028 in the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been approved.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order in this regard.

    Under the order, the Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication Center will conduct monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of measures envisaged in the National Action Plan based on the order of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.

    Gender bərabərliyi üzrə 2026 – 2028-ci illər üçün Milli Fəaliyyət Planı təsdiq edilib
    Утвержден Национальный план действий по гендерному равенству на 2026-2028 годы

