    Ambassador: Activating dialogue, exchange of practices within OTS of paramount importance

    • 28 November, 2025
    • 11:43
    Ambassador: Activating dialogue, exchange of practices within OTS of paramount importance

    To ensure secure and sustainable digital integration, it is important to strengthen the exchange of experiences among the countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maksat Mamytkanov, said at the 7th meeting of OTS ministers and senior officials responsible for media and information, Report informs.

    "The common information space of the Turkic states is being formed naturally – thanks to historical commonalities, cultural values, and the close ties between our peoples," he said.

    According to the ambassador, amid the rapid development of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, the growth of information threats, and the dissemination of content on global digital and social platforms, the world faces common challenges – disinformation, manipulation, cyberthreats, and the uncontrolled spread of false or radically oriented materials.

    According to the diplomat, these issues are particularly relevant for multilingual and multicultural countries:

    "We are convinced that to ensure secure and sustainable digital integration, it is critical to strengthen the exchange of experiences between the countries of the Organization of Turkic States and to adapt best international practices in media regulation and information security."

    Mamytkanov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan recently adopted a law on modernizing the media system and regulating mass communications, aimed at increasing transparency, protecting citizens' interests, developing the industry, and adapting to digital realities.

    "We believe that intensifying dialogue and exchanging best practices within the Organization of Turkic States-especially in the areas of implementing digital standards in journalism, preventing disinformation, and regulating AI content-is of paramount importance," he added.

    Kyrgyzstan Organization of Turkic States Azerbaijan
