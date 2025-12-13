Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    China's Kuaizhou-11 Y8 rocket launches experimental spacecraft

    Other countries
    13 December, 2025
    China's Kuaizhou-11 Y8 rocket launches experimental spacecraft

    China has launched the Kuaizhou-11 Y8 carrier rocket with one space experimental spacecraft onboard, Report informs referring to China Daily.

    The rocket blasted off at 9:08 am (GMT+8) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It successfully sent the payloads into the planned orbit.

