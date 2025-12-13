China's Kuaizhou-11 Y8 rocket launches experimental spacecraft
Other countries
- 13 December, 2025
- 09:45
China has launched the Kuaizhou-11 Y8 carrier rocket with one space experimental spacecraft onboard, Report informs referring to China Daily.
The rocket blasted off at 9:08 am (GMT+8) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It successfully sent the payloads into the planned orbit.
Latest News
10:31
Thailand vows to keep fighting Cambodia, despite Trump's ceasefire claimOther countries
10:15
US forces conduct operation on ship traveling from China to IranOther countries
10:00
EU Council decides to perpetually block Russian sovereign assetsOther countries
09:45
China's Kuaizhou-11 Y8 rocket launches experimental spacecraftOther countries
09:33
EBRD invests approximately $3.7B in projects in AzerbaijanFinance
09:25
UEFA to transfer over €5.5M to AFFA as part of its solidarity payments programFootball
09:17
Photo
Ruben Vardanyan's trial continued with examination of documentsIncident
09:12
Photo
Baku hosts event commemorating National Leader Heydar AliyevDomestic policy
09:05