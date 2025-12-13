EU Council decides to perpetually block Russian sovereign assets

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    The Council of the European Union made the decision on the indefinite freeze of Russian sovereign assets, the Danish presidency in the EU Council said, Report informs.

    "EU governments agree to indefinitely freeze Russian Central Bank assets held in Euro," the presidency said.

    According to the plan of the European Commission, this step is the first phase in further expropriation of Russian assets.

