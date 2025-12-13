Thailand vows to keep fighting Cambodia, despite Trump's ceasefire claim

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    • 13 December, 2025
    • 10:31
    Thailand's leader vowed to keep fighting on the disputed border with Cambodia as fighter jets struck targets on Saturday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he had brokered a ceasefire, Report informs via Reuters.

    Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul posted on Facebook that the Southeast Asian nation would "continue to perform military actions until we feel no more harm and threats to our land and people."

    Trump, who brokered a ceasefire in the long-running border dispute in October, spoke to Anutin and Cambodian premier Hun Manet on Friday, and said they had agreed to "cease all shooting."

    Neither of them mentioned any agreement in statements after their calls with Trump, and Anutin said there was no ceasefire.

    "I want to make it clear. Our actions this morning already spoke," Anutin said.

    Hun Manet, in a statement on Saturday on Facebook, said Cambodia continues to seek a peaceful resolution of disputes in line with the October agreement.

