US forces conduct operation on ship traveling from China to Iran
Other countries
- 13 December, 2025
- 10:15
US special forces boarded a ship traveling from China to Iran in November and confiscated its cargo, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) noted, citing sources, Report informs.
American special forces boarded the vessel while it was off the coast of Sri Lanka, according to sources.
The publication claims that dual-use goods were on board.
According to US intelligence, the cargo was allegedly destined for Iranian companies focusing on purchasing components for Tehran's missile program.
After the goods were confiscated, the ship continued on its way, The Wall Street Journal added.
