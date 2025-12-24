Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    24 December, 2025
    • 15:14
    Alptekin Isbilir receives medal '150th Anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press'

    Alptekin Cihangir Isbilir, press counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, has been awarded the Azerbaijani Republic's Jubilee Medal "150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)."

    He told Report that this award is a source of pride for him.

    "We will continue to work together to develop media cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. I express my gratitude to the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency and the members of the Azerbaijani press, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary," Isbilir added.

    Cihangir İşbilir "Azərbaycan milli mətbuatının 150 illiyi" medalı ilə təltif edilib
    Алптекин Ишбилир награжден медалью "150-летие азербайджанской национальной прессы"

