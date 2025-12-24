Alptekin Isbilir receives medal '150th Anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press'
Media
- 24 December, 2025
- 15:14
Alptekin Cihangir Isbilir, press counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, has been awarded the Azerbaijani Republic's Jubilee Medal "150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)."
He told Report that this award is a source of pride for him.
"We will continue to work together to develop media cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. I express my gratitude to the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency and the members of the Azerbaijani press, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary," Isbilir added.
Latest News
15:33
US to provide over $10.4M grant to Georgia's Defense MinistryRegion
15:22
Azerbaijan begins supplying kiwifruit to LatviaAIC
15:14
Photo
Alptekin Isbilir receives medal '150th Anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press'Media
15:12
One killed, 11 injured in Russian missile strikes near KharkivOther countries
14:47
President of Kazakhstan congratulates Ilham AliyevForeign policy
14:45
Azerbaijan ready to share experience in housing solutions with other countriesInfrastructure
14:26
Photo
Strategies for religious education in digital environment discussed in BakuReligion
14:17
Ilgar Isbatov: Azerbaijan has made significant contribution to global urban developmentInfrastructure
14:04