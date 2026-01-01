After 44 years, MTV is officially dead

In the UK and across parts of Europe, channels like MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live are being removed from Sky and Virgin Media lineups, Report informs referring to Collider.

If you're of a certain age and you feel like your youth is dying in front of you - you're probably right. Forty four years after it first launched, MTV as we know it is dead.

By the end of this year, MTV's remaining 24-hour music channels will shut down globally, closing the book on one of the most influential chapters in pop culture history.

While the MTV brand isn't disappearing entirely, the version of MTV that actually played music - wall-to-wall, day and night - is effectively over.

This move affects MTV's dedicated music-only channels, not the main MTV network, which will continue airing reality shows and pop culture programming.

In the US, remaining regional cable feeds that still carried music-only MTV programming are also slated to go dark as distribution contracts expire.