60 journalists killed in 2014 in relation to their work

In total, at least 60 journalists were killed globally in 2014 in relation to their work.

Report informs it is stated in the annual report of the International NGO Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

CPJ is investigating the deaths of at least 18 more journalists to determine whether they were work-related.

The Committee notes that this year a lot of international journalists were among the dead. The most dangerous country for journalists, experts CPJ named Syria, where in 2014 killed 17 reporters. Also Iraq, Philippines, Somalia, Israel, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Paraguay considered unsafe for members of the press.

More than 40 % of the journalists killed in 2014 were targeted for murder. About 31 % of journalists murdered reported receiving threats first, noted in a study.

According to the statement, about 68 % of the journalists killed in 2014 covered politics, with the next deadliest beat for reporters being war, at 60%, followed by human rights, at 55%.

In 2013, according to CPJ killed 70 members of the media, in 2012 - 74 and in 2011 - 47 people.