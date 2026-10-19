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A Nasimi Symposium dedicated to the life and works of prominent Azerbaijani and Turkic poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi was held in Ankara on October 19.

According to Report's Türkiye bureau, the event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye and the Institute for Research on Turkic Culture.

Professor Ahmet Bican Ercilasun, head of the Institute for Research on Turkic Culture, spoke about Nasimi's contribution to Azerbaijani literature and to the history of literary and philosophical thought in the Turkic world.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Aslanov emphasized the universal significance of Nasimi's work, saying the poet's writings remain relevant centuries later.

According to Aslanov, Nasimi's poetry conveys wisdom and calls on people to pursue spiritual elevation and personal freedom.

He stressed that Imadaddin Nasimi holds a special place among the outstanding figures Azerbaijan has contributed to world literature.

The ambassador described Nasimi as one of the poets who enriched both the Azerbaijani language and the ghazal genre with philosophical content.

He also noted that Nasimi was not accepted by certain circles during his lifetime and was subjected to persecution.

Aslanov said the poet's famous phrase "I cannot fit into this world" carries deep philosophical meaning and reflects the portrayal of the human being as an exalted existence.

Samir Abbasov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, spoke about projects aimed at studying and promoting Azerbaijan's classical literary heritage.

He noted that the works of thinkers such as Imadaddin Nasimi, Nizami Ganjavi, Khagani Shirvani, Muhammad Fuzuli and Shah Ismail Khatai have made important contributions not only to Azerbaijani literature but also to world culture.

Professors Ismet Cetin and Ibrahim Marash, as well as Saadat Shikhiyeva and Gudsiya Mammadova, associate professors at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), analyzed Nasimi's literary legacy, his place in Turkic thought and his influence on the development of the Azerbaijani literary language.

It was noted that an important milestone in the international recognition of Nasimi's legacy was the celebration of the poet's 600th anniversary within UNESCO in 1973.

The anniversary events, held at the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, gave further impetus to the broader study and promotion of Nasimi's works.

A monument to Nasimi was erected in Baku in 1979.