90th anniversary of Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh to be marked in October

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ 90th anniversary of the national poet of Azerbaijan Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh will be marked in October, Report was told in Information and Public Relations department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan.

According to information, the anniversary of the poet will be celebrated at the state level.

By order of President Ilham Aliyev all regions of the country will host events to mark the 90th anniversary of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade.

Vahabzadeh Bahtiyar Mahmud oglu was born on August 16, 1925 in Sheki in a working class family.He studied at the Faculty of Philology of Azerbaijan State University.

B.Vahabzade died in Baku on February13, 2009 after a long illness at the age of 83 years.