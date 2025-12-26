UN-Habitat to prepare plan for reconstruction of two villages in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

UN-Habitat will very soon start working on the development of special plans for the reconstruction of two villages in Karabakh, together with the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, Anaclaudia Rossbach, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), said in an interview with Report.

"I was in the region recently to launch the campaign, but the idea is really to integrate the community in this process of holistic development with basic infrastructure, housing, public services, and green spaces. We also need to look at mobility in a very smart way that preserves the environment and livelihoods, while also considering food production and the relationship between urban and rural areas, and how they connect to the overall urban and economic systems in Azerbaijan. This strengthens the social tissue.

So, we're very keen to support the Azerbaijani government on that, using our expertise, connecting our global presence there, but also learning from the process, because every process is a new process and we learn from that as well," she said.

