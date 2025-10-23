Traveler: Mine threat in Azerbaijan must be eliminated
Karabakh
- 23 October, 2025
- 14:30
The mine threat in Azerbaijan must be eliminated, said American traveler Jeff Shea, according to Report.
"These lands have been scarred by mines, and this problem needs to be solved," he emphasized.
Shea expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will successfully address the issue.
"Since my last visit, I"ve seen many beautiful new buildings and innovative projects taking shape. I"m very glad to be here again," he said.
A group of international travelers from the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) recently embarked on a two-day road trip along the Aghdam–Khankandi–Lachin–Shusha–Fuzuli route.
