Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Traveler: Mine threat in Azerbaijan must be eliminated

    Karabakh
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 14:30
    Traveler: Mine threat in Azerbaijan must be eliminated

    The mine threat in Azerbaijan must be eliminated, said American traveler Jeff Shea, according to Report.

    "These lands have been scarred by mines, and this problem needs to be solved," he emphasized.

    Shea expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will successfully address the issue.

    "Since my last visit, I"ve seen many beautiful new buildings and innovative projects taking shape. I"m very glad to be here again," he said.

    A group of international travelers from the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) recently embarked on a two-day road trip along the Aghdam–Khankandi–Lachin–Shusha–Fuzuli route.

    mines Jeff Shea international travelers
    Səyyah: Azərbaycanda mina təhlükəsi aradan qaldırılmalıdır
    Путешественник: Минную угрозу в Азербайджане необходимо устранить

    Latest News

    16:01
    Photo

    SOCAR and Norway's ABB discuss energy transition and digital innovation

    Energy
    15:59

    Ukraine, Russia exchange bodies of fallen soldiers

    Other countries
    15:50

    Regular flights to Azerbaijan's Lachin may begin in 2026

    Infrastructure
    15:49

    Yunus Abdulov: Azerbaijan ready to introduce Islamic banking

    Finance
    15:42

    Subsidies for Baku Metro may increase by nearly 45%

    Finance
    15:25

    Azerbaijan to allocate 5B manats for education spending in 2026

    Education and science
    15:24

    Doug Casey: Students at Karabakh University brimming with enthusiasm

    Karabakh
    15:17

    Azerbaijan's Mandatory Health Insurance Fund budget may be cut by 11%

    Finance
    15:12

    Azerbaijan's mortgage guarantee fund to get 100M AZN from 2026 state budget

    Finance
    All News Feed