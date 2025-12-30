Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Ambassador: Egypt, Azerbaijan to establish direct flight between Baku and Cairo

    Foreign policy
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 19:26
    Ambassador: Egypt, Azerbaijan to establish direct flight between Baku and Cairo

    Egypt is working with Azerbaijan to establish a direct flight between Baku and Cairo, the Ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan, Hossameldine Effat Mostafa Reda, said in an interview with Report.

    "We already have direct flights to Sharm el-Sheikh, and at present, we are working with the Azerbaijani government and some private Egyptian companies to establish a direct flight between Baku and Cairo," the ambassador said.

    According to him, a direct connection between Baku and Cairo means access for the business community, academia, culture, and tourism in general. "What will bring us even closer is that these connections create opportunities for short-term cultural exchange programs and trade. Once there is a direct flight, travel becomes much easier," the diplomat said.

    "I believe we can offer much more, and you also have greater opportunities. My wish is for Egypt to be one of the main destinations when Azerbaijanis think, 'Let's explore the world.' At the same time, I want Baku to be recognized as one of the top cities for Egyptians to visit. We are currently working to make this idea more widely accepted," he stressed.

    Read the full interview here.

    Hossameldine Effat Mostafa Reda direct flight Baku Cairo
    Səfir: Bakı–Qahirə birbaşa aviareysinin açılması üzərində iş gedir
    Посол Египта: Планируется запуск прямого авиарейса Баку–Каир

    Latest News

    20:09

    Azerpambig exports fall 31% in January–November

    AIC
    20:01

    Premier League teams circle Trent Alexander-Arnold amid Real Madrid exit rumours

    Football
    19:42

    SOCAR Green, Milla Dairy sign rooftop solar power project deal

    Energy
    19:26

    Ambassador: Egypt, Azerbaijan to establish direct flight between Baku and Cairo

    Foreign policy
    19:21

    Ukraine receives nearly €84M from European Investment Bank for urban development

    Region
    19:06

    Turkish president meets with his Somali counterpart in Istanbul

    Region
    18:45

    Court hearing in Ruben Vardanyan criminal case postponed

    Incident
    18:33

    Pezeshkian, Putin stress implementing joint bilateral treaty

    Region
    18:21

    SOFAZ sees gold as strategic reserve, not short-term income

    Finance
    All News Feed