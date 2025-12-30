Ambassador: Egypt, Azerbaijan to establish direct flight between Baku and Cairo

Egypt is working with Azerbaijan to establish a direct flight between Baku and Cairo, the Ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan, Hossameldine Effat Mostafa Reda, said in an interview with Report.

"We already have direct flights to Sharm el-Sheikh, and at present, we are working with the Azerbaijani government and some private Egyptian companies to establish a direct flight between Baku and Cairo," the ambassador said.

According to him, a direct connection between Baku and Cairo means access for the business community, academia, culture, and tourism in general. "What will bring us even closer is that these connections create opportunities for short-term cultural exchange programs and trade. Once there is a direct flight, travel becomes much easier," the diplomat said.

"I believe we can offer much more, and you also have greater opportunities. My wish is for Egypt to be one of the main destinations when Azerbaijanis think, 'Let's explore the world.' At the same time, I want Baku to be recognized as one of the top cities for Egyptians to visit. We are currently working to make this idea more widely accepted," he stressed.

