Egyptian Ambassador: There is great potential for cooperation between our countries - INTERVIEW

In an interview with Report, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Azerbaijan, Hossameldine Effat Mostafa Reda, answered questions on the current state and future prospects of diplomatic and economic relations, the dynamics of bilateral political dialogue, and the key priorities for strengthening cooperation.

During the interview, the diplomat also shared his views on the outcomes of the Middle East Peace Summit held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt in October, the diplomatic landscape shaped by this event-attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev-as well as bilateral trade turnover, investment prospects, and cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism, and renewable energy.

– Mr. Ambassador, how would you assess the dynamics of relations between Egypt and Azerbaijan? What steps are needed to further deepen the political dialogue between the two countries?

– The potential between Egypt and Azerbaijan is very significant. The key question, however, is whether we are fully utilizing this potential. In my view, the answer is no - we are still far from where we could and should be. Fortunately, there is strong political vision, will, and close interaction between the leaders of our two countries aimed at turning this potential into reality. We are moving in the right direction, but the pace is not yet satisfactory, and therefore our current focus is on accelerating this process.

As for areas of cooperation, I would say that virtually all fields are open for collaboration without exception. Egypt and Azerbaijan share similar culture, family values, religion, and interests. We hold the same views on the importance of family, on the role of parents, and on respect for women. There are very few factors that separate us. On the contrary, what unites us as peoples - not merely as states - is far greater than we often realize, and far outweighs any potential differences in perspectives on specific issues.

Moreover, our countries share similar historical experiences. Your lands were once occupied, and so were ours. We both understand what it means to face an aggressor. We have gone through the challenges of post-conflict reconstruction and the return of displaced people to their homes, and today Azerbaijan is undergoing this very process. In terms of our positions on the international stage, both Egypt and Azerbaijan are peace-loving countries.

– What key areas do you plan to focus on in Azerbaijan–Egypt relations during your tenure as Ambassador?

– Certainly, there are directives set by the two Heads of state regarding economic cooperation and other areas, and we are committed to following them. As I mentioned earlier, our family structures are similar, our culinary traditions are alike, and our beliefs are shared. For this reason, the area I am focusing on most at this initial stage is making culture a top priority.

We need to recognize that we share the same values. Both countries are safe, both respect women, and both provide a tourism environment where visitors do not feel like outsiders. One point I always notice is that in Baku, young women can walk safely in the streets at 9, 10, or even 11 p.m., and they feel secure. This reflects a level of safety that exists in both Azerbaijan and Egypt; people can walk safely at night in both countries.

When it comes to history, it is often said that history began in Egypt. We have an exceptionally rich heritage. Unfortunately, many people today encounter Egyptian historical artifacts outside Egypt, in museums in the UK, France, the USA, Germany, or Italy, instead of seeing them in their original context. People are looking for Egyptian artifacts outside of Egypt - so why not come to Egypt itself?

Recently, on November 1, we officially inaugurated the Grand Egyptian Museum, and the ceremony was broadcast live in Azerbaijan. People should know that to see Egyptian history, there is no need to travel to London or Paris; they can come directly to Egypt. There, they can explore all historical periods: Pharaonic, Greek, Roman, Christian, Islamic, modern history, and the Ottoman heritage - all preserved and accessible today.

Regarding seaside tourism, Sharm El Sheikh is already a very popular destination for Azerbaijanis. I have yet to meet an Azerbaijani visitor who did not say that they enjoyed it more than other places and would like to return. Most importantly, visitors do not feel like outsiders there.

Sometimes, because we are Muslims and share Middle Eastern culture, there may be a perception in certain places of not being fully accepted. However, it is important to note that Egyptians are always warmly welcomed in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijanis are warmly welcomed in Egypt. The main factor limiting the expansion of our relations is simply that we do not know each other well enough.

Much of Egypt - Cairo, Luxor, Aswan, Alexandria - is still not widely known. Many people, when they hear about Sharm El Sheikh, first ask: "Are there good hotels? Can we find food?" because they lack sufficient information about Egypt. The same is true in the opposite direction: when Egyptians learn about Azerbaijan, they ask similar questions. People tend to choose what feels familiar and easy, the so-called "comfort zone."

Yet those who travel beyond these limited perceptions - whether from Egypt to Azerbaijan, or from Azerbaijan to regions of Egypt beyond Sharm El Sheikh - greatly enjoy and value the experience.

- As you noted, cooperation in the field of tourism currently plays an important role in relations between our two countries. Every year, a large number of Azerbaijani citizens visit Egypt. Could you share the annual statistics on these visits?

- When a specific number is mentioned, it implies acknowledging that figure. I do not want to acknowledge these numbers. Whether it is 10 million or 10 thousand, it is not enough. I believe we can offer much more, and you also have greater opportunities. My wish is for Egypt to be one of the main destinations when Azerbaijanis think, "Let's explore the world." At the same time, I want Baku to be recognized as one of the top cities for Egyptians to visit. We are currently working to make this idea more widely accepted.

We already have direct flights to Sharm el-Sheikh, and at present, we are working with the Azerbaijani government and some private Egyptian companies to establish a direct flight between Baku and Cairo. A direct connection between Baku and Cairo means access for the business community, academia, culture, and tourism in general. What will bring us even closer is that these connections create opportunities for short-term cultural exchange programs and trade. Once there is a direct flight, travel becomes much easier.

– What is the level of cooperation in the fields of culture and education? Are there plans to organize cultural days or student exchange programs?

– At a private level, there are certain collaborations between some universities. However, at the intergovernmental level, this cooperation is not yet extensive.

During the meeting of culture ministers within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Egypt's Minister of Culture, Dr. Ahmed Fuad Hanno, visited Azerbaijan. He met with his counterpart in Azerbaijan and discussed possible ways and mechanisms to actively implement cultural exchange. We are still in the initial phase, but the ideas presented during that meeting gave me great optimism, and we are closely following up and continuing work in this direction.

– How do you assess the cooperation opportunities between the two countries in the energy sector, particularly in renewable energy and gas projects?

– Azerbaijan has a long-standing and rich experience in gas and oil, and Egypt does as well. I believe there are numerous opportunities for cooperation. We are also an emerging market in renewable energy. Our approaches to energy are similar: we hosted COP27, and you hosted COP29. At both summits, especially regarding renewable and "green" energy, similar ideas were discussed. We have much to share, but we need to work more concretely on the mechanisms.

SOCAR is one of the companies that could be genuinely interested in expanding its activities in Egypt. They already have some investments in the region, and we are ready to receive them, as this is a highly promising sector.

Egypt has extensive experience in liquefied gas and is becoming one of the main and most important hubs for the gas industry in the Mediterranean, as well as a supplier to Europe. Cooperation in this area has not yet been fully realized. I hope that in the coming years, during my tenure, we will be able to unlock this potential.

– Does Egypt plan to participate in any form in the reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan?

– We are very interested in participating in the reconstruction of Karabakh. Egypt ranks among the world's best in construction. There is likely no other country with buildings dating back millennia. This is not just a matter of history. For example, in 2016–2017, the expansion of certain sections of the Suez Canal was on the agenda. International consulting companies working on that project stated that it could not be completed in less than three years. Egypt, however, completed it in one year, and it has been fully operational since. As a result, cargo flow through the Suez Canal, one of the world's most important maritime trade routes, increased significantly. This demonstrates that we have the experience, political will, capacity, and earned credibility.

It is no secret that many countries in the Middle East and Africa built their infrastructure with the involvement of Egyptian companies, and after gaining independence, Egyptian specialists played an important role in shaping their cities.

We have always supported efforts to liberate occupied territories and stood alongside Azerbaijan in these processes. We have also officially expressed our readiness to provide assistance at the highest level and through various platforms.

It is no secret that, as reported in the media, I visited my close friend, the Chairman of the Board of ANAMA, Vugar Suleymanov, and discussed with him how we could share our expertise in the demining process. We hope these discussions will lead to concrete results very soon.

We have also offered our services for infrastructure development, city planning, and renewable energy projects in the liberated territories after demining. We are currently awaiting consideration of these proposals. I have been informed that some projects in the liberated territories are already planned until 2027. However, we believe that Egypt should also have a part of this process.

– In general, which sectors have Egyptian companies primarily invested in within Azerbaijan, and what is the approximate volume of these investments?

– Currently, there are no significant investments. Likewise, Azerbaijan does not have major investments in Egypt either. These remain potential opportunities that have yet to be realized. However, we approach these processes with optimism, as some large Egyptian multinational companies have already visited Azerbaijan to assess the situation on the ground and have shown interest.

At the same time, we are aware that Azerbaijani companies are also interested in investing in Egypt. This process has mainly gained momentum following President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's visit to Azerbaijan in 2023 and subsequently President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Egypt in 2024. Both leaders are visionary policymakers. The business community, however, is still somewhat behind in this process, and we are working to encourage them to be more active. I have had numerous contacts with Egyptian companies in this regard, some of which have already visited Azerbaijan for on-site assessments. Nevertheless, these processes take time.

– Mr. Ambassador, last month in Cairo, the 6th session of the Joint Commission on Intergovernmental Economic, Technical, and Scientific Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt took place. When and where is the next session planned? Also, could you provide information on the date and location of the next political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs?

– The next session could be held next year. The last session was in Egypt, and the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, who is a close friend of Egypt. The discussions were conducted in a very open and sincere atmosphere, and the issues were directed in the right course. We hope to follow up on and continue the results of the recent visit to Cairo next year.

The last political consultations were also very productive. The next political consultations will take place at the level of deputy foreign ministers or assistant ministers. During the previous consultations, several important topics were discussed, including the facilitation of consular matters.

In general, political consultations usually cover several areas. One is bilateral matters, where each country presents its position on bilateral relations, followed by discussions on regional and global issues. This exchange of views is extremely important. Friends do not need to be completely aligned; what matters is mutual understanding.

You need to understand Egypt's position on certain issues, and we must understand and respect your position. Interests vary from region to region-your population is about 10 million, ours is 110 million; both of us have different influence and weight in the region and assign different priorities to some issues.

One of Egypt's priority issues is, without doubt, the Palestinian question. Palestine is a neighboring Arab country for us and holds special importance due to geographic proximity. In this respect, the Palestinian issue is of even greater significance for Egypt than for the permanent members of the UN Security Council-China, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the United States.

– The President of Azerbaijan participated in the Middle East Peace Summit in Egypt on October 13, at the invitation of the Presidents of Egypt and the United States. What does this participation signify in the new diplomatic configuration emerging in the region?

– We were very pleased that President Ilham Aliyev attended the summit. Hosting him in Egypt is always a pleasure, and Egypt highly values his vision and leadership.

You specifically highlighted these three countries, and that is no coincidence. Egypt, Azerbaijan, and the United States are countries invested in peace. In this context, the participation of states that can act as sincere and reliable mediators at the summit is extremely important. Against the backdrop of Baku's excellent relations with Tel Aviv, Azerbaijan can serve precisely as such a reliable mediator.

We have repeatedly witnessed President Aliyev"s wisdom and leadership, as well as Azerbaijan's unwavering stance. Despite very good bilateral relations with Israel, Azerbaijan has never deviated from the principle of a two-state solution. In this regard, Azerbaijan acts as a sincere and reliable mediator at the level of ideas and initiatives.

- At the end, we would like to know if any high-level reciprocal visits are planned in the near future at the level of heads of state or foreign ministers?

– Currently, on the agenda are the World Urban Forum, the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and several other multilateral events at the highest level. We always hope that the schedules of the heads of state will allow them to participate in these events.

However, I can assure you that both our President and your President make an effort to allocate time for reciprocal visits whenever possible. Therefore, I am optimistic that we will witness at least one high-level visit during 2026.