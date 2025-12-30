Ukraine receives nearly €84M from European Investment Bank for urban development

In December, Ukraine received €83.6 million in loan financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) under six projects aimed at supporting urban infrastructure development, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement, Report informs.

The funds were credited to the special fund of the state budget of Ukraine.

"In particular, financing was mobilized under the following projects: €22 million for Higher Education in Ukraine; €18.4 million for the Municipal Infrastructure Development Program; €13.5 million for Modernization of Ukrainian Railways; €14.4 million and €10.2 million for Urban Public Transport of Ukraine and Urban Public Transport of Ukraine II, respectively; and €5.15 million for Energy Efficiency of Public Buildings in Ukraine," reads the statement.

According to the Finance Ministry, the funds will be used to develop cross-border railway crossings under the Connecting Europe Facility initiative, procure public transport rolling stock for Lviv, Dnipro, Ternopil, and Kremenchuk, and construct a transport depot in Lviv: "In addition, the financing supports thermal modernization of public buildings, improvements in energy efficiency of dormitories and academic buildings of higher education institutions, as well as the development of communal and municipal infrastructure."

"Cooperation with the European Investment Bank plays a key role in the recovery and development of Ukrainian cities. It enables communities not only to rebuild critical infrastructure, but also to improve the quality of municipal services and implement modern, sustainable solutions even in times of war. I am grateful to the European Investment Bank for the additional support of over €83 million, which is making Ukrainian cities more resilient and comfortable to live in, and Ukraine stronger and more modern," said Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine Olga Zykova.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the EIB has already provided Ukraine with more than €860 million under the above-mentioned projects.