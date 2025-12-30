Turkish president meets with his Somali counterpart in Istanbul

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is visiting Türkiye upon an invitation, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday, Report informs via Anadolu.

    Erdogan welcomed Mohamud with an official ceremony at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul, according to the sources.

    Following the ceremony, the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting. No further details were shared regarding the meeting.

    The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Somali counterpart, Abdislam Abdi Ali.

    Ərdoğan Somali Prezidenti ilə görüşüb
    Турция и Сомали обсудили вопросы сотрудничества

