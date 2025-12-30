Turkish president meets with his Somali counterpart in Istanbul
- 30 December, 2025
- 19:06
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is visiting Türkiye upon an invitation, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday, Report informs via Anadolu.
Erdogan welcomed Mohamud with an official ceremony at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul, according to the sources.
Following the ceremony, the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting. No further details were shared regarding the meeting.
The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Somali counterpart, Abdislam Abdi Ali.
Bakanımız @HakanFidan, Somali Dışişleri ve Uluslararası İşbirliği Bakanı Abdisalam Abdi Ali ile İstanbul’da biraraya geldi. pic.twitter.com/kAMcKn6kyi— T.C. Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_Disisleri) December 30, 2025
