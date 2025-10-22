Traveler from Portugal: People finally live in peace in Karabakh

Restoration work is in full swing in Karabakh, and people finally live in peace, Portuguese traveler João Paulo Peixoto told journalists in Aghdam.

According to Report's correspondent, during his previous visit in 2021, he had seen the restoration plans.

"Now I have witnessed that all the promised plans have truly been implemented. The changes are amazing," Peixoto said.

He also expressed confidence in the rapid demining of the region as part of Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts.

"As I can see, Aghdam is almost completely cleared of mines. This is truly impressive work," he concluded.

The international travelers, members of the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC), began a two-day road trip today along the route Aghdam – Khankandi – Lachin – Shusha – Fuzuli.