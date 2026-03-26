The pace of reconstruction and the scale of construction in Karabakh have significantly transformed the region's appearance in recent years, according to Ukrainian traveler Konstantin Liorek, who is visiting Karabakh and East Zangazur as part of an international group led by NomadMania founder Harry Mitsidis, Report informs.

"This is my second trip to Karabakh – the first was four years ago. Back then, it was practically a ghost town [Aghdam -ed]: work had just begun, and the areas were being cleared. Now I already see fully completed neighborhoods," he noted.

Liorek emphasized that it is impossible to view the consequences of war without emotion: "Seeing the destruction caused by war is painful. My own country is at war, and I understand this as a human. People once had homes here, ordinary, happy lives. The most important thing is human life; everything else comes second."

He added that he had known about Karabakh since his school years: "I remember this place as a flourishing land, a garden‑city. I even prepared a school project about Azerbaijan, studying its cities, including Aghdam. That's why seeing the ruins today is especially difficult."

The traveler concluded that he would be glad to return to the region again and witness its further restoration.

On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.