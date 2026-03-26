Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Konstantin Liorek: Karabakh's reconstruction transforms region appearance

    Karabakh
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 17:16
    Konstantin Liorek: Karabakh's reconstruction transforms region appearance

    The pace of reconstruction and the scale of construction in Karabakh have significantly transformed the region's appearance in recent years, according to Ukrainian traveler Konstantin Liorek, who is visiting Karabakh and East Zangazur as part of an international group led by NomadMania founder Harry Mitsidis, Report informs.

    "This is my second trip to Karabakh – the first was four years ago. Back then, it was practically a ghost town [Aghdam -ed]: work had just begun, and the areas were being cleared. Now I already see fully completed neighborhoods," he noted.

    Liorek emphasized that it is impossible to view the consequences of war without emotion: "Seeing the destruction caused by war is painful. My own country is at war, and I understand this as a human. People once had homes here, ordinary, happy lives. The most important thing is human life; everything else comes second."

    He added that he had known about Karabakh since his school years: "I remember this place as a flourishing land, a garden‑city. I even prepared a school project about Azerbaijan, studying its cities, including Aghdam. That's why seeing the ruins today is especially difficult."

    The traveler concluded that he would be glad to return to the region again and witness its further restoration.

    On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.

    Konstantin Liorek Azerbaijan's liberated territories International travelers NomadMania club Harry Mitsidis
    Konstantin Leorik: Qarabağdakı tikinti miqyası regionun simasını dəyişib
    Константин Леорик: Масштабы строительства в Карабахе изменили облик региона

    Latest News

    17:16

    Konstantin Liorek: Karabakh's reconstruction transforms region appearance

    Karabakh
    17:09

    USMNT's Antonee Robinson is on Man United's radar

    Football
    16:58

    Turkish Defense Ministry issues warning on USV attacks in Black Sea

    Region
    16:43

    Darren McLean: Karabakh's reconstruction pace is astonishing

    Karabakh
    16:30

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks closer military co-op with Middle East countries

    Other countries
    16:18

    Rahmon, Mirziyoyev to hold first Interstate Council Meeting

    Region
    16:09

    2 killed, 3 others injured in Abu Dhabi after missile interception

    Other countries
    15:56

    Armenia to receive €143 million from EU by 2029

    Region
    15:42

    Iran strikes US bases in Middle East under Al-Waad Al-Sadiq 4 operations

    Other countries
    All News Feed