The construction of new roads, bridges, and buildings in Azerbaijan's liberated territories reflects the region's rapid development, US traveler Jay Piper, visiting the region as part of an international delegation, told Report.

"This is my first trip to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, and I am very pleased to see all the progress here - the roads, buildings, infrastructure, and new bridges. The advancement is obvious," he noted.

Piper emphasized that this was his second visit to Azerbaijan, the first being in 2008, and even Baku itself has undergone remarkable changes since then.

Discussing his impressions of the liberated territories, the traveler highlighted Aghdam: "Before coming here, I had read about Aghdam and knew it had been completely destroyed. Yesterday, seeing with my own eyes all the new constructions and how the city is being rebuilt was truly astonishing."

He added that he intends to return to the region in a few years: "I will come back to see more progress. I hope that in a few years tourists will be able to freely visit these places, contribute to the economy, and witness how Azerbaijan is developing this region."

On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.