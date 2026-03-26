Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
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    International travelers visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial

    Karabakh
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 17:34
    International travelers visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial

    A group of world‑renowned international travelers, led by Harry Mitsidis, founder of NomadMania club, visited Khojaly, Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The travelers toured the Khojaly Genocide Memorial as part of their trip to the district.

    The visitors were briefed on the Khojaly genocide and the memorial itself.

    On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.

    International travelers visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial
    International travelers visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial
    International travelers visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial
    International travelers visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial

    International travelers Khojaly Genocide Memorial Azerbaijan's liberated territories NomadMania club Harry Mitsidis
    Photo
    Beynəlxalq səyyahlar Xocalı Soyqırımı Memorialı ilə tanış olublar
    Photo
    Международные путешественники посетили Мемориал жертвам Ходжалинского геноцида

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