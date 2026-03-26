International travelers visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial
Karabakh
- 26 March, 2026
- 17:34
A group of world‑renowned international travelers, led by Harry Mitsidis, founder of NomadMania club, visited Khojaly, Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The travelers toured the Khojaly Genocide Memorial as part of their trip to the district.
The visitors were briefed on the Khojaly genocide and the memorial itself.
On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.
Latest News
18:47
Int'l traveler Kazuto Matsumoto shares impressions of Azerbaijan's AghdamKarabakh
18:31
Suren Papikyan departs for official visit to FranceRegion
18:15
Trump urges Iran to hurry into talks with USOther countries
18:04
Israel says it has killed commander of IRGC's navyRegion
17:57
Basant Sadasivan: Reconstruction pace in Karabakh shows remarkable progressKarabakh
17:34
Photo
International travelers visit Khojaly Genocide MemorialKarabakh
17:31
Türkiye withdraws servicemen from Iraq serving in NATO missionRegion
17:16
Konstantin Liorek: Karabakh's reconstruction transforms region appearanceKarabakh
17:09