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A group of international travelers representing the world-renowned Most Traveled People club has visited Azerbaijan's Zangilan district.

According to Report's correspondent, the travelers visited the area of the Zangazur Corridor.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the infrastructure project being implemented by Azerbaijan to establish a direct land connection with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The visit marks the third day of the international travelers' group's trip to Karabakh and East Zangazur, led by Charles Veley, founder of the Most Traveled People club.

The delegation comprises around 40 people from 13 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

This is the 17th group visit by leading international travel clubs to Karabakh and East Zangazur between 2021 and 2026.

Such visits provide foreign travelers with an opportunity to directly observe the extensive construction and reconstruction work being carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.