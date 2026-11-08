Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial

    Karabakh
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 17:05
    Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited the Khojaly Genocide Memorial in the city of Khojaly on November 8.

    According to Report's correspondent dispatched to Garabagh, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Türkiye laid wreaths at the Memorial.

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan Khojaly genocide November 8 – Victory Day
    İlham Əliyev və Rəcəb Tayyib Ərdoğan Xocalı Soyqırımı Memorialını ziyarət ediblər
    Ильхам Алиев и Реджеп Тайип Эрдоган посетили Мемориал жертвам Ходжалинского геноцида
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