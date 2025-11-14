Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 31 more families to Shushakand and Khanyurdu villages of Khojaly district

    Karabakh
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 13:02
    In line with President Ilham Aliyev"s directives, Azerbaijan has launched another phase of the Great Return, relocating families to Shushakand and Khanyurdu villages of Khojaly district, Report informs.

    As part of this phase, 19 families, totaling 55 individuals were resettled to Shushakand, while another 12 families, totaling 34 individuals relocated to Khanyurdu village.

    Great Return Khojaly
