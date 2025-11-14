Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 31 more families to Shushakand and Khanyurdu villages of Khojaly district
Karabakh
- 14 November, 2025
- 13:02
In line with President Ilham Aliyev"s directives, Azerbaijan has launched another phase of the Great Return, relocating families to Shushakand and Khanyurdu villages of Khojaly district, Report informs.
As part of this phase, 19 families, totaling 55 individuals were resettled to Shushakand, while another 12 families, totaling 34 individuals relocated to Khanyurdu village.
