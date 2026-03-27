Glen Dalisay: Karabakh reconstruction pace is impressive

The pace of construction and restoration in Karabakh, along with Azerbaijan's transformation in recent years, has impressed international travelers, Glen Dalisay, a Filipino‑American traveler from the US, who is visiting Azerbaijan's liberated territories as part of an international travelers' group, told Report.

"This is my first trip to Karabakh. I love learning history and visiting places where important events happened. Seeing old buildings alongside rapidly rising new ones made it fascinating to understand what is happening here. Construction is very active."

He added that this was his second visit to Azerbaijan, the first being in 2018. According to him, the country's appearance has changed significantly: "Back then I was in Baku, and now it looks completely different. It has become more modern, with many new buildings."

On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.