Flash mob organized in liberated Azerbaijani territories
Karabakh
- 30 October, 2025
- 14:02
At the initiative of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons and with the support of the President's special representative offices, a flash mob has been organized in the liberated areas.
The State Committee told Report that in every corner of the de-occupied territories, people are expressing their joy and pride at returning to their native land in their own way.
"Children are especially joyful: the colorful balloons rising into the sky symbolize their dreams and hopes," the committee noted.
The flash mob is held under the slogan: "Sovereign Azerbaijan: Commitment to Roots, Faith in a Bright Future."
Report presents a video of the flash mob.
