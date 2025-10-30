Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Flash mob organized in liberated Azerbaijani territories

    Karabakh
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 14:02
    At the initiative of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons and with the support of the President's special representative offices, a flash mob has been organized in the liberated areas.

    The State Committee told Report that in every corner of the de-occupied territories, people are expressing their joy and pride at returning to their native land in their own way.

    "Children are especially joyful: the colorful balloons rising into the sky symbolize their dreams and hopes," the committee noted.

    The flash mob is held under the slogan: "Sovereign Azerbaijan: Commitment to Roots, Faith in a Bright Future."

    Report presents a video of the flash mob.

