Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan working to lift visa requirements with five countries
Foreign policy
- 26 December, 2025
- 17:19
Azerbaijan continues efforts to abolish the visa regime with five countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while answering journalists" questions at a year-end briefing.
According to Report, he noted that in order to simplify overseas travel for citizens, the list of visa-free countries is being gradually expanded:
"In recent years, a visa-free regime has been introduced with Albania, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Qatar, Morocco, and China. In 2025, visa-free travel for citizens was ensured with 10 countries. Overall, agreements on diplomatic passports have been signed with 74 countries."
