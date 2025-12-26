Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan working to lift visa requirements with five countries

Azerbaijan continues efforts to abolish the visa regime with five countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while answering journalists" questions at a year-end briefing.

According to Report, he noted that in order to simplify overseas travel for citizens, the list of visa-free countries is being gradually expanded:

"In recent years, a visa-free regime has been introduced with Albania, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Qatar, Morocco, and China. In 2025, visa-free travel for citizens was ensured with 10 countries. Overall, agreements on diplomatic passports have been signed with 74 countries."