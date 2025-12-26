FM: Georgian initial tariff offer for Azerbaijan's fuel export to Armenia was not appropriate

The initial tariff proposed by Tbilisi for the export of Azerbaijan's petroleum products to Armenia via Georgia was not appropriate, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, as quoted by Report.

"The tariff proposed by the Georgian side was very high. This raised questions on the Azerbaijani side because the offer did not match existing practice. However, as soon as the Georgian leadership became aware of the issue, they intervened and the situation changed. The tariff issue was resolved, and market-based tariffs are being agreed upon between the companies," he noted while answering journalists' questions during the 2025 year-end report.

According to a statement issued by Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, the Georgian government received an official request regarding the transit of fuel from Azerbaijan as a partner country on December 5, 2025. By decision of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgian Railways was instructed to transport the cargo without applying a tariff.

Thus, Georgia did not apply a fee to the first transit of Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia.

A freight train carrying 1,300 tons of Azerbaijani RON-95 gasoline dispatched from Baku reached Armenia on December 19.