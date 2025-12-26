Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    FM Bayramov: US-Azerbaijan relations show positive dynamic

    Progress has been recorded in US-Azerbaijan relations in 2025, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists during his year-end press conference, Report informs.

    "We are upbeat about the development of relations in the next three years (during Donald Trump's presidency - ed.). When talking about the next administration, we believe that the benefits of improving US-Azerbaijan relations should be felt not only in Baku. However, it is not yet entirely correct to talk about the long-term perspective at the end of 2025. But I can already say that the dynamics of relations with the US are very good, and we hope that this will only strengthen, and cooperation will expand," Bayramov stated.

    The foreign minister also emphasized that the period when the Joe Biden administration was in power can be characterized as lost time in relations with Azerbaijan.

