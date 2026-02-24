Gold prices fall ahead of global trade news

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Gold prices fell on Tuesday morning, as investors await further news on international trade and the geopolitical situation, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $31.66 from the previous close, or 0.61%, to $5,193.94 per troy ounce.

    March silver futures rose 1.2% to $87.612 per ounce.

    US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to increase tariffs on countries seeking to take advantage of the US Supreme Court's ruling that a number of import restrictions he had previously imposed were illegal.

    Цены на золото снизились в ожидании новостей по международной торговле

