    Amnesty Act applied to over 18,000 people in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 11:22
    Amnesty Act applied to over 18,000 people in Azerbaijan

    As of February 19, the amnesty act in Azerbaijan had been applied to 18,355 individuals, Namig Aliyev, Senior Prosecutor of the Department of Non-Criminal Proceedings of the Prosecutor General's Office, said at the seminar "Amnesty Act: An Expression of State Humanism," Report informs.

    According to him, 5,638 individuals have been released from prison sentences. The amnesty applies to 572 women, persons with disabilities, and minors, as well as participants in military operations for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

    Among those released are 96 individuals convicted of crimes that do not pose a major public danger; 1,081 individuals sentenced to imprisonment for up to five years for crimes committed through negligence; 3,386 individuals with less than one year of unserved sentences for minor crimes; 503 individuals convicted for serious crimes for the first time, provided that the unserved portion of their sentence did not exceed six months.

    Furthermore, under the amnesty act, 9,215 individuals were exempted from other types of punishment, including confinement in a disciplinary military unit, restriction of liberty, correctional and community service, and others.

    Amnistiya aktı 18 355 nəfərə şamil edilib
    В Азербайджане Акт амнистии охватил более 18 тыс. человек

