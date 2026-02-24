Samir Karimov: Risk management - integral part of business

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Finance
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 10:51
    Financial institutions need to develop an early warning system for effective risk management, said Samir Karimov, a representative of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham), Report informs.

    He stated that key risk indicators in any activity are directly linked to the long-term sustainability and performance of organizations.

    "Risk management is not just a control mechanism, but an integral part of business. Every financial and non-financial organization must manage risks to achieve its goals. It is important not to react to a risk after it has occurred, but to understand its nature and assess its potential consequences in advance. This is why developing an early warning system is crucial," he emphasized.

    Samir Karimov risk management Azerbaijan
    Ekspert: "Maliyyə təşkilatlarında erkən xəbərdarlıq sistemi qurulmalıdır"
    Самир Керимов: Риск-менеджмент — неотъемлемая часть бизнеса

