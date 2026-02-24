Ambassador: Azerbaijan has fought for its territory for many years and understands Ukraine better than other countries

Ukraine highly values ​​Azerbaijan's position, based on respect for international law, the UN Charter, and, in particular, the principle of the inviolability of borders, Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev said in an article commemorating the fourth anniversary of the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Report informs.

"In the modern world, these are not abstract formulas – they are the foundation of global security, and Azerbaijan, which has itself endured a difficult, multi-year struggle to restore its territorial integrity, understands us better than many other countries," he noted.

Husyev added that Kyiv is deeply grateful to its international partners for their political, humanitarian, economic, and energy support.

"I would like to express special gratitude to Azerbaijan – its leadership and people, who have shown sincere solidarity with Ukraine from the first days of the war. Azerbaijan has provided and continues to provide humanitarian aid to the affected regions of our country, sending vital equipment to Ukraine, primarily energy equipment, and supporting the restoration of social infrastructure," the ambassador added.

Husyev also noted that, as of today, the total value of Azerbaijan's aid to Ukraine exceeds $45 million.

"This aid has not only practical but also deeply symbolic significance – it demonstrates that Ukraine is not alone, that in difficult times we are supported by friends and true brothers who understand the value of freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Husyev emphasized.

He also noted that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Azerbaijan is built on a solid historical foundation of mutual respect and support. He added that Kyiv is interested in further developing political dialogue, economic partnership, and humanitarian and cultural ties with Baku.

Husyev once again thanked Azerbaijan for its support, its friendship, and its fraternal helping hand during the most difficult times.

"We appreciate this. We remember it. And we are confident that our countries have new pages of expanding strategic partnership, successful and mutually beneficial cooperation, and true friendship ahead, based on mutual trust, respect, and a shared peaceful and happy future for our peoples," he concluded.