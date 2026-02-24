The UK Chamber of Commerce has identified a market potential of £5 billion (approximately $4.7 billion) in Azerbaijan across various sectors for financing projects, Elvin Raziyev, Trade Attaché for Infrastructure and Cooperation with Third Countries at the British Embassy in Baku, stated this during the roundtable discussion themed Water Security in Azerbaijan: Regulation, Risks, and Responsible Business Practices, Report informs.

Raziyev noted that the Chamber has financed major projects globally, such as modernization of water treatment facilities, infrastructure renewal, and national clean water programs, and these mechanisms could also be applied in Azerbaijan:

"The UK offers not only expertise and technology but also real financial instruments. The Chamber has a £5 billion market opportunity in Azerbaijan. This represents significant resources for financing specific projects. The water sector is considered one of the priority areas for such cooperation."