Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    UK Chamber of Commerce reveals Azerbaijan's market potential

    Finance
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 11:29
    UK Chamber of Commerce reveals Azerbaijan's market potential

    The UK Chamber of Commerce has identified a market potential of £5 billion (approximately $4.7 billion) in Azerbaijan across various sectors for financing projects, Elvin Raziyev, Trade Attaché for Infrastructure and Cooperation with Third Countries at the British Embassy in Baku, stated this during the roundtable discussion themed Water Security in Azerbaijan: Regulation, Risks, and Responsible Business Practices, Report informs.

    Raziyev noted that the Chamber has financed major projects globally, such as modernization of water treatment facilities, infrastructure renewal, and national clean water programs, and these mechanisms could also be applied in Azerbaijan:

    "The UK offers not only expertise and technology but also real financial instruments. The Chamber has a £5 billion market opportunity in Azerbaijan. This represents significant resources for financing specific projects. The water sector is considered one of the priority areas for such cooperation."

    UK Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan British Embassy
    Böyük Britaniyanın Ticarət Palatasının Azərbaycandakı bazar potensialı açıqlanıb
    Британская торговая палата готова инвестировать до £5 млрд в проекты в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    12:41

    European leaders arrive in Kyiv

    Other countries
    12:34

    Gas prices in Europe fall to $385.6

    Energy
    12:29

    Investment in Aghdam Industrial Park and Araz Valley Economic Zone

    Industry
    12:22

    New working groups on interparliamentary relations created in Azerbaijani parliament

    Milli Majlis
    12:18
    Photo

    Victims of Khojaly genocide commemorated in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    12:13

    Adigozalov: Azerbaijan's industrial zones export to more than 70 countries

    Industry
    12:07

    Azerbaijan switches to electronic diplomas and certificates starting this academic year

    Education and science
    12:03

    Trump's new global tariff comes into effect at 10%

    Other countries
    12:01

    Investments in Azerbaijan's industrial zones reached 7B manats

    Industry
    All News Feed