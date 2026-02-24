Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Estonia
Foreign policy
- 24 February, 2026
- 11:06
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has congratulated Estonia on its National Day, Report informs.
"On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Estonia, we extend our congratulations to the Government and people of Estonia. Happy National Day, Estonia!" reads the post.
Latest News
11:17
Ambassador: Azerbaijan has fought for its territory for many years and understands Ukraine better than other countriesForeign policy
11:11
Plenary session of Milli Majlis begins, 10 issues on agendaMilli Majlis
11:06
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates EstoniaForeign policy
10:55
UK forms 70-person headquarters to send to UkraineOther countries
10:54
Gold prices fall ahead of global trade newsFinance
10:51
Samir Karimov: Risk management - integral part of businessFinance
10:39
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows Kyiv bunker for first timeRegion
10:30
Kazakhstan allocates approximately $2M for study, conservation of Caspian SeaEcology
10:24