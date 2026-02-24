Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Estonia

    Foreign policy
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 11:06
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Estonia

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has congratulated Estonia on its National Day, Report informs.

    "On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Estonia, we extend our congratulations to the Government and people of Estonia. Happy National Day, Estonia!" reads the post.

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Estonia national day
    Azərbaycan XİN Estoniyanı təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Эстонию

    Latest News

    11:17

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan has fought for its territory for many years and understands Ukraine better than other countries

    Foreign policy
    11:11

    Plenary session of Milli Majlis begins, 10 issues on agenda

    Milli Majlis
    11:06

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Estonia

    Foreign policy
    10:55

    UK forms 70-person headquarters to send to Ukraine

    Other countries
    10:54

    Gold prices fall ahead of global trade news

    Finance
    10:51

    Samir Karimov: Risk management - integral part of business

    Finance
    10:39

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows Kyiv bunker for first time

    Region
    10:30

    Kazakhstan allocates approximately $2M for study, conservation of Caspian Sea

    Ecology
    10:24

    UN office in Azerbaijan publishes congratulations on Water Tuesday

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed