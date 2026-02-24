Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Plenary session of Milli Majlis begins, 10 issues on agenda

    Milli Majlis
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 11:11
    A regular plenary session of the spring session of the Milli Majlis has commenced.

    According to Report, a total of 10 issues have been included in the agenda of the meeting, including a draft amendment to the decision on the election of heads of the Milli Majlis working groups on interparliamentary relations.

    The plenary session is being presided by Sahiba Gafarova.

    Milli Məclisin plenar iclası başlayıb, gündəlikdə 10 məsələ var
    Началось пленарное заседание Милли Меджлиса, на повестке дня 10 вопросов

