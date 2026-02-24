Plenary session of Milli Majlis begins, 10 issues on agenda
Milli Majlis
- 24 February, 2026
- 11:11
A regular plenary session of the spring session of the Milli Majlis has commenced.
According to Report, a total of 10 issues have been included in the agenda of the meeting, including a draft amendment to the decision on the election of heads of the Milli Majlis working groups on interparliamentary relations.
The plenary session is being presided by Sahiba Gafarova.
Latest News
11:17
Ambassador: Azerbaijan has fought for its territory for many years and understands Ukraine better than other countriesForeign policy
11:11
Plenary session of Milli Majlis begins, 10 issues on agendaMilli Majlis
11:06
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates EstoniaForeign policy
10:55
UK forms 70-person headquarters to send to UkraineOther countries
10:54
Gold prices fall ahead of global trade newsFinance
10:51
Samir Karimov: Risk management - integral part of businessFinance
10:39
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows Kyiv bunker for first timeRegion
10:30
Kazakhstan allocates approximately $2M for study, conservation of Caspian SeaEcology
10:24